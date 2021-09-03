Dr. John Khoury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Khoury, MD
Overview
Dr. John Khoury, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Locations
Sleep Disorders Center1200 Old York Rd Bldg 2, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Khoury was very professional, explained things in a way I could understand, listened to my questions and was not judgemental at all. He made me feel glad I went for the appointment and gave me hope
About Dr. John Khoury, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Epilepsy, Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khoury has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khoury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Khoury. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khoury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khoury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khoury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.