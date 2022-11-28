Dr. John Khadem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khadem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Khadem, MD
Dr. John Khadem, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg.
Retina Specialists PC20 W 13th St, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 604-9800
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. John Khadem and his colleagues provide professional, reliable and kind healthcare to me. I was diagnosed with a macular hole that was treated through a vitrectomy (45-minute outpatient surgery), restoring eyesight in my surgical eye. Follow-up exams to track my recovery are thorough. My morning appointments begin on time. I am grateful for the top-notch ophthalmology treatment at Retina Specialists and Hudson Yards Surgery Center. I strongly recommend Dr. John Khadem and his team.
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1477530012
- Harvard U/Mass EE Infirm
- University of Chicago
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
Dr. Khadem has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khadem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khadem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khadem has seen patients for Macular Hole, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khadem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khadem speaks Arabic and Persian.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Khadem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khadem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khadem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khadem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.