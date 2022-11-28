See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. John Khadem, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (36)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Khadem, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg.

Dr. Khadem works at Retina Specialists PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Specialists PC
    Retina Specialists PC
20 W 13th St, New York, NY 10011
(212) 604-9800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Macular Hole
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Floaters
Macular Hole
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Floaters

Macular Hole
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinal Scars
Chorioretinitis
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis
Macular Edema
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Prosthetics
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acquired Coloboma
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Autoimmune Diseases
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Exotropia
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Foreign Body in Eye
Herpetic Keratitis
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Keratoconus
Nearsightedness
Nystagmus
Orbital Cellulitis
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retina Diseases
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoschisis
Sarcoidosis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Thyroid Disease
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vascular Disease
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 28, 2022
    Dr. John Khadem and his colleagues provide professional, reliable and kind healthcare to me. I was diagnosed with a macular hole that was treated through a vitrectomy (45-minute outpatient surgery), restoring eyesight in my surgical eye. Follow-up exams to track my recovery are thorough. My morning appointments begin on time. I am grateful for the top-notch ophthalmology treatment at Retina Specialists and Hudson Yards Surgery Center. I strongly recommend Dr. John Khadem and his team.
    Victoria E. Watkins — Nov 28, 2022
    Photo: Dr. John Khadem, MD
    About Dr. John Khadem, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Persian
    • 1477530012
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard U/Mass EE Infirm
    • University of Chicago
    • Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Khadem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khadem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khadem has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khadem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khadem works at Retina Specialists PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Khadem’s profile.

    Dr. Khadem has seen patients for Macular Hole, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khadem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Khadem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khadem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khadem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khadem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

