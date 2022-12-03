Overview

Dr. John Key, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from A T Still University - Kirksville Campus (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Key works at SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - West Pavilion in Wyoming, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Cardiac Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.