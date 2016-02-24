Overview

Dr. John Ketz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ketz works at URMC Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open, Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open and Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.