Overview

Dr. John Kessler, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kessler works at Virginia Oncology Associates in Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.