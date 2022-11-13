See All Hyperbaric Medicine & Undersea Medicine Doctors in Covington, LA
Dr. John Kessels, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. John Kessels, MD

Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Kessels, MD is an Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.

Dr. Kessels works at Paul D Cordes Outpatient Pavilion in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stph
    16300 Highway 1085, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Burn Care Services
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds
Bedsores
Burn Care Services
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Burn Care Services Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Pressure Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Osteoradionecrosis Chevron Icon
Radiation Tissue Damage Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Surgical Infections Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kessels?

    Nov 13, 2022
    Dr. Kessels and his staff have been taking care of a brutal infection of my very swollen and painful toe for weeks now. Due to his precision and gentle trimming attention to this infection that has plagued me with extreme pain, I am enjoying its healing and progress. I look forward to a real shoe and an end to bandages and medicines in the near future because of his so skilled care.
    Maureen Rodriguez — Nov 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Kessels, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Kessels, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kessels to family and friends

    Dr. Kessels' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kessels

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Kessels, MD.

    About Dr. John Kessels, MD

    Specialties
    • Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982763074
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Kessels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kessels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kessels has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kessels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kessels works at Paul D Cordes Outpatient Pavilion in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. Kessels’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kessels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessels.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kessels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kessels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Kessels, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.