Dr. John Kessels, MD is an Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Kessels works at Paul D Cordes Outpatient Pavilion in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.