Dr. John Kessels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kessels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kessels, MD
Overview
Dr. John Kessels, MD is an Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Kessels works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stph16300 Highway 1085, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kessels?
Dr. Kessels and his staff have been taking care of a brutal infection of my very swollen and painful toe for weeks now. Due to his precision and gentle trimming attention to this infection that has plagued me with extreme pain, I am enjoying its healing and progress. I look forward to a real shoe and an end to bandages and medicines in the near future because of his so skilled care.
About Dr. John Kessels, MD
- Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1982763074
Education & Certifications
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kessels has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kessels accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kessels using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kessels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kessels works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kessels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kessels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kessels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.