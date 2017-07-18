Dr. John Kerns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kerns, MD
Dr. John Kerns, MD is an Urology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.
Urologic Specialties PA177 N Dean St Ste 305, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 569-6861
Palisades Medical Center7600 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 569-7777
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Palisades Medical Center
Great Doctor! Performed successful Prostate surgery on my Dad. No problems all is good! Thanks God. Thanks John!!!
- English, Chinese
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
