Overview

Dr. John Kern, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with University Hospital.



Dr. Kern works at University Of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.