Dr. John Kern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kern, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Kern, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with University Hospital.
Dr. Kern works at
Locations
-
1
UVA Heart & Vascular Center1215 Lee St, Charlottesville, VA 22908 Directions (434) 243-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kern?
Dr. Kern helped save my life 20 years ago with an emergency vein graft and brachial artery repair. He also graciously took my call in the middle of the night when I was worried about post-op issue. He’s a great doctor and I cannot recommend him enough.
About Dr. John Kern, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1164591772
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- Pennsylvania State Univ
- Cardiovascular Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kern has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kern accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kern works at
Dr. Kern has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.