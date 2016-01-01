Dr. John Kenny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kenny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kenny, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Kenny, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix.
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix14200 W Celebrate Life Way, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Directions
- Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. John Kenny, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1750449732
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Kenny accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kenny using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kenny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kenny has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kenny.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kenny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kenny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.