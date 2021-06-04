Dr. John Kennedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kennedy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Royal College of Surgeons In Ireland / Medical School and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
John G Kennedy MD171 Delancey St Ste 201, New York, NY 10002 Directions (929) 455-2670
NYU Langone Health333 E 38th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (929) 455-2670
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Dr Kennedy is amazing! He saved me! Can't thank him enough. 10/10 would recommend.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, French, Japanese and Spanish
- 1902913791
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Royal College of Surgeons In Ireland / Medical School
Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kennedy has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kennedy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kennedy speaks French, Japanese and Spanish.
155 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
