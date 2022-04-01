Dr. John Kelly IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kelly IV, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Kelly IV, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Kelly IV works at
Locations
Penn Therapy and Fitness Weightman Hall235 S 33rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-3340
Penn Presbyterian Medical Center51 N 39th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 294-9456
Penn Internal Medicine University City3737 Market St Fl 8, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-4333
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kelly is one of the very best doctors I have ever met. He diagnosed and performed shoulder surgery on my son who is a college athlete. His knowledge, ability to explain in simply, understandable terms, and the time and energy he and his team put into the entire process was excellent from start to our last follow-up.
About Dr. John Kelly IV, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
