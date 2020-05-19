Dr. John Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kelly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Kelly, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Carson City, NV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Barton Memorial Hospital, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center and Carson Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Kelly works at
Locations
1
Capitol Oncology1535 Medical Pkwy Ste B, Carson City, NV 89703 Directions (775) 445-7960
2
Carson Tahoe Regional Healthcare1600 Medical Pkwy, Carson City, NV 89703 Directions (775) 445-8795
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Churchill Community Hospital
- Barton Memorial Hospital
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
- Carson Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kelly is an excellent cancer doctor. I have been a patient of Dr. Kelly since June 2017. He has treated my lung cancer with great care and always will answer any questions that I have. My wife and I have been pleased with his service and the service from his staff. All of the staff at the Cancer Center at Carson Tahoe Hospital have been very professional. My Cancer is in remission, but I will continue to see Dr. Kelly to make sure it remains in remission.
About Dr. John Kelly, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1477512234
Education & Certifications
- Southwestern Med Sch
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly works at
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.