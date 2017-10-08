See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Schertz, TX
Dr. John Kellum, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. John Kellum, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Schertz, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Kellum works at Kellum Physican Partners in Schertz, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kellum OB/GYN Schertz Location
    3401 FM 3009, Schertz, TX 78154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 675-6724
  2. 2
    Kellum OB/GYN Westover Hills Location
    3903 Wiseman Blvd Ste 215, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 675-6724
  3. 3
    Alamo Ranch Counseling & Wellness Pllc
    3303 Rogers Rd Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 675-6724

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital
  • St. Lukes Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniotic Fluid Embolism Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
BioTE® Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mirena® Intrauterine Device Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 08, 2017
    I have been a patient of john Kellum for 23 years. He delivered both of my children and continues to be my doctor. He is very personable and knowledgeable. He's never in a rush to get me out of his office. Top notch doctor!!
    Liz DeVries in castroville, tx — Oct 08, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Kellum, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1255326989
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Joseph Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    Medical Education

