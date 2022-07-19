Overview

Dr. John Kelley, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus.



Dr. Kelley works at Connecticut Ortho Specs in Hamden, CT with other offices in Orange, CT, Guilford, CT, Branford, CT and Wallingford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.