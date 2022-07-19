See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Hamden, CT
Dr. John Kelley, MD

Sports Medicine
4.6 (46)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Kelley, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus.

Dr. Kelley works at Connecticut Ortho Specs in Hamden, CT with other offices in Orange, CT, Guilford, CT, Branford, CT and Wallingford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    main office
    2408 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 248-6325
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists PC
    330 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT 06477 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 795-4784
  3. 3
    Guilford Office
    450 Boston Post Rd, Guilford, CT 06437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Connecticut Orthopedic Specialists
    84 N Main St, Branford, CT 06405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 453-6340
  5. 5
    The Orthopaedic Group division of Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists
    1000 Yale Ave, Wallingford, CT 06492 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 265-1800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yale New Haven Hospital
  • Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Industrial Injury Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 19, 2022
    Dr. Kelley and the nurses on his staff care about his patients and take the time to engage in meaningful dialogue about the visit focus as well as us as people. Thank you!!
    John Mikstay Jr — Jul 19, 2022
    About Dr. John Kelley, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1821085085
    Education & Certifications

    • Kerlan-Jobe Clinic
    • Yale-New Haven Hospital
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    • Medical College of Ohio
    • Yale University
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
