Dr. John Kelley, MD
Dr. John Kelley, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus.
main office2408 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 248-6325Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists PC330 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT 06477 Directions (203) 795-4784
Guilford Office450 Boston Post Rd, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions
Connecticut Orthopedic Specialists84 N Main St, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 453-6340
The Orthopaedic Group division of Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists1000 Yale Ave, Wallingford, CT 06492 Directions (203) 265-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus
Dr. Kelley and the nurses on his staff care about his patients and take the time to engage in meaningful dialogue about the visit focus as well as us as people. Thank you!!
- Kerlan-Jobe Clinic
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Medical College of Ohio
- Yale University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
