Overview

Dr. John Kelley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Rex Hospital, Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Kelley works at WakeMed Heart and Vascular Physicians in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.