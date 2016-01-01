Dr. John Kelley, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kelley, DDS
Overview
Dr. John Kelley, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cook Children's Medical Center.
Locations
Kelley Orthodontics4901 Bryant Irvin Rd N Ste 10, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Directions (817) 506-6562
Hospital Affiliations
- Cook Children's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Kelley, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1437378965
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
1012 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelley.
