See All Orthodontists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. John Kelley, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. John Kelley, DDS

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
5 (1012)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Kelley, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cook Children's Medical Center.

Dr. Kelley works at Kelley Orthodontics in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Kelley Orthodontics
    4901 Bryant Irvin Rd N Ste 10, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 506-6562

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cook Children's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ceramic Dental Braces
Clear Dental Braces
Cleft Lip and Palate
Ceramic Dental Braces
Clear Dental Braces
Cleft Lip and Palate

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ceramic Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Clear Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Lingual Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Metal Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Overbite
Surgical Orthodontics Chevron Icon
Two-Phase Orthodontic Treatment Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1012 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1012)
    5 Star
    (959)
    4 Star
    (35)
    3 Star
    (8)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kelley?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Kelley, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Kelley, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kelley to family and friends

    Dr. Kelley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kelley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Kelley, DDS.

    About Dr. John Kelley, DDS

    Specialties
    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437378965
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Kelley, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kelley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kelley works at Kelley Orthodontics in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kelley’s profile.

    1012 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Kelley, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.