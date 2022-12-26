See All Neurosurgeons in Grand Rapids, MI
Neurosurgery
33 years of experience
Dr. John Keller, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.

Dr. Keller works at Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates GR Mi in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates GR Mi
    3350 Eagle Park Dr NE Ste 102, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 454-3465

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health United Hospital
  • University of Michigan Health - West

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.0
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Dec 26, 2022
    I have the greatest confidence in the skills of Dr. Keller. Highly recommend!
    Sally Chlystek — Dec 26, 2022
    Neurosurgery
    33 years of experience
    English
    1770664583
    University of Miami
    Michigan State University
    MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED
