Dr. John Keller, MD
Dr. John Keller, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates GR Mi3350 Eagle Park Dr NE Ste 102, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 454-3465
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
I have the greatest confidence in the skills of Dr. Keller. Highly recommend!
About Dr. John Keller, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1770664583
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- Michigan State University
- MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED
