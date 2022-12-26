Overview

Dr. John Keller, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Keller works at Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates GR Mi in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.