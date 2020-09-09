Dr. John Keller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Keller, MD
Overview
Dr. John Keller, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lawrence, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with LMH Health.
Locations
Keller Plastic Surgery LLC1130 W 4th St Ste 3200, Lawrence, KS 66044 Directions (785) 505-5875
Hospital Affiliations
- LMH Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr Keller and his staff.
About Dr. John Keller, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Indiana University/Methodist Hospital
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keller works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Keller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.