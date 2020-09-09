Overview

Dr. John Keller, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lawrence, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with LMH Health.



Dr. Keller works at Keller Plastic Surgery LLC in Lawrence, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.