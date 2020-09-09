See All Plastic Surgeons in Lawrence, KS
Dr. John Keller, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Keller, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lawrence, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with LMH Health.

Dr. Keller works at Keller Plastic Surgery LLC in Lawrence, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Keller Plastic Surgery LLC
    Keller Plastic Surgery LLC
1130 W 4th St Ste 3200, Lawrence, KS 66044
(785) 505-5875

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • LMH Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Muscle Cancer Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 09, 2020
    Megan T — Sep 09, 2020
    About Dr. John Keller, MD

    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

