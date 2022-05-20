See All General Surgeons in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. John Kehoe, MD

General Surgery
3.2 (59)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Kehoe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Kehoe works at Sclafani and Vitale Mds PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    John E Kehoe MD PC
    9711 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 833-1808

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Lobular Carconima
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Lobular Carconima

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (19)
    May 20, 2022
    MY RATING of 5 STARS IS FOR THE DOCTOR - It is pretty impossible to get the doctor's assistant manager Angela on the phone to get results. Any time that I have called the office it is always her voicemail and I've left many messages without a call back. I had a biopsy done at a place the doctor requested and I contacted this place to find out if they sent my results to the doctor and they advised they sent the results in the early afternoon on a Thursday to the office. I know they say no news is good news but I would have expected a call back from the office that day with my results. It is over a week now since the biopsy and the doctors office has not contacted me. The doctor is great but the staff has absolutely no concern or concept of the turmoil that patients experience waiting on results. Then to not ever be able to reach Angela and always have to leave a message that goes unanswered is just ridiculous.
    — May 20, 2022
    About Dr. John Kehoe, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1437235165
    Education & Certifications

    • CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Kehoe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kehoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kehoe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kehoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kehoe works at Sclafani and Vitale Mds PC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kehoe’s profile.

    Dr. Kehoe has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kehoe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Kehoe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kehoe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kehoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kehoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

