Dr. John Kehoe, MD
Overview
Dr. John Kehoe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Locations
John E Kehoe MD PC9711 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 833-1808
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
MY RATING of 5 STARS IS FOR THE DOCTOR - It is pretty impossible to get the doctor's assistant manager Angela on the phone to get results. Any time that I have called the office it is always her voicemail and I've left many messages without a call back. I had a biopsy done at a place the doctor requested and I contacted this place to find out if they sent my results to the doctor and they advised they sent the results in the early afternoon on a Thursday to the office. I know they say no news is good news but I would have expected a call back from the office that day with my results. It is over a week now since the biopsy and the doctors office has not contacted me. The doctor is great but the staff has absolutely no concern or concept of the turmoil that patients experience waiting on results. Then to not ever be able to reach Angela and always have to leave a message that goes unanswered is just ridiculous.
About Dr. John Kehoe, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437235165
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
