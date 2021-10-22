Dr. John Kefalas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kefalas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kefalas, MD
Dr. John Kefalas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Decatur, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Decatur Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and Pana Community Hospital.
Central Illinois Bone and Joint Center2905 N Main St Ste G, Decatur, IL 62526 Directions (217) 425-2600
John C. Kefalas, M.D.,S.C.1770 E Lake Shore Dr, Decatur, IL 62521 Directions (217) 425-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
- Pana Community Hospital
excellent he has replaced my hip and two days ago my right knee . I can't emphasize how great his staff is and how thorough he is. He absolutely listens and completely explains all aspects of your procedure.
About Dr. John Kefalas, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Duke University
