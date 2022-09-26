Dr. John Keeley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keeley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Keeley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Keeley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from Mercer University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.
Dr. Keeley works at
Locations
-
1
Doctors Specialists - Surgical & Trauma3647 J Dewey Gray Cir Ste 200, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 524-9347Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keeley?
Dr. Keeley made me and my family feel at ease from the minute he walked into my hospital room. He explained my diagnosis and the surgical procedure he would use, and then patiently answered all our questions. I highly recommend Dr. Keeley.
About Dr. John Keeley, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1316164288
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Mercer University School Of Medicine
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keeley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keeley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keeley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keeley works at
Dr. Keeley has seen patients for Rib Fracture, Ileus and Tracheal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keeley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Keeley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keeley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keeley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keeley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.