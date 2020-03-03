Dr. John Keel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Keel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Keel, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts General Hospital
Dr. Keel works at
Locations
Emory Orthopaedics and Spine59 Executive Park South NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-3350Monday7:30am - 3:15pmTuesday7:30am - 3:15pmThursday7:30am - 3:15pmFriday7:30am - 3:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Doctor!
About Dr. John Keel, MD
- Interventional Spine Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Emory University
- Pain Medicine, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Keel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keel.
