Dr. John Keel, MD

Interventional Spine Medicine
3.5 (31)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Keel, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts General Hospital

Dr. Keel works at Emory Orthopedic and Spine Center in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Emory Orthopaedics and Spine
    59 Executive Park South NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-3350
    Monday
    7:30am - 3:15pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 3:15pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 3:15pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 3:15pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Compression Fracture
Degenerative Disc Disease
Back Pain
Compression Fracture
Degenerative Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebroplasty Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Mar 03, 2020
    Wonderful Doctor!
    Joyce Patton — Mar 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Keel, MD
    About Dr. John Keel, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Spine Medicine
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851378384
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Internship
    • Emory University
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Keel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Keel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Keel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Keel works at Emory Orthopedic and Spine Center in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Keel’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Keel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

