Overview

Dr. John Kedora, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Baylor University Medical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.



Dr. Kedora works at Texas Vascular Associates, PA in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.