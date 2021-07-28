See All Vascular Surgeons in Plano, TX
Dr. John Kedora, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.3 (27)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Kedora, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Baylor University Medical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.

Dr. Kedora works at Texas Vascular Associates, PA in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Vascular Associates
    4716 Alliance Blvd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 665-9100
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    1:30pm - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
  • Baylor University Medical Center
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
  • The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Stenosis (RAS) Chevron Icon
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vascular Trauma Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. John Kedora, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902015043
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor Univ Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Baylor University Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Kedora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kedora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kedora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kedora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kedora works at Texas Vascular Associates, PA in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kedora’s profile.

    Dr. Kedora has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kedora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kedora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kedora.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kedora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kedora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

