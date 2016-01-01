Overview

Dr. John Kauffman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.