Overview

Dr. John Katsaropoulos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen, Elkhart General Hospital, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend, Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Woodlawn Hospital.



Dr. Katsaropoulos works at Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists in South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.