Dr. John Katopodis, MD
Dr. John Katopodis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors' Memorial Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
TMH Physician Partners, Services by Southern Medical Group - Primary Care 11300 Medical Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 216-0100Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors' Memorial Hospital
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
A talented compassionate doctor. We have complete Confidence in his professional Skills
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- New York University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
