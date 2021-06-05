Dr. John Kast, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kast is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kast, MD
Overview
Dr. John Kast, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South.
Locations
Baptist Health Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinic2065 E South Blvd Ste 204, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 747-7300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
So far I have been impressed with the professionalism shown by his staff. Dr. Kast has shown to be very professional as well....surgery is on 6/8 and i will have a better idea of my opinion of his ability.
About Dr. John Kast, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kast has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kast accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kast has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kast. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kast.
