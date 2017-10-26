Dr. John Kassotis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassotis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kassotis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Kassotis, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County and University Hospital at Downstate.
Locations
Rutgers-rwjuh125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 612-9923
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl # 12097, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 235-6561
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
excellent Cardiology will miss him in Brooklyn
About Dr. John Kassotis, MD
- Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
