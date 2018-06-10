Dr. John Kasher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kasher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Kasher, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Kasher works at
Locations
-
1
Burbank Office201 S Buena Vista St Ste 410, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 845-3773Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Digestive Health Consultants26357 McBean Pkwy Ste 200, Santa Clarita, CA 91355 Directions (661) 284-6217
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kasher is a personable professional that takes the time to explain things thoroughly and ensure patient comfort. He an his entire office staff are excellent.
About Dr. John Kasher, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1285723304
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- Olive View UCLA Med Center
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kasher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kasher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kasher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kasher works at
Dr. Kasher has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastric Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kasher speaks Persian and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasher.
