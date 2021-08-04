Dr. John Karth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Karth, MD
Overview
Dr. John Karth, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Florence, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.
Dr. Karth works at
Locations
-
1
Florence Office2002 Highway 101, Florence, OR 97439 Directions (800) 848-4126Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Roseburg (Umpqua Valley Eye Associates) Office341 NW Medical Loop Ste 120, Roseburg, OR 97471 Directions (800) 848-4126
-
3
The Eye Center LLC775 SW 9th St Ste A, Newport, OR 97365 Directions (800) 888-2020
-
4
Riverbend District3783 International Ct # 290, Springfield, OR 97477 Directions (541) 687-1927
-
5
Roseburg Weston Office2435 NW Kline St, Roseburg, OR 97471 Directions (800) 848-4126
-
6
North Bend Office3585 Broadway Ave, North Bend, OR 97459 Directions (800) 848-4126Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
7
Oregon Eye Consultants1550 Oak St Ste 7, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 265-6582Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medico
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Karth?
Dr. Karth has always been thorough, calm. and willing to answer my questions to my satisfaction, His staff, both office and medical have been prompt, courteous and helpful.
About Dr. John Karth, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1588862320
Education & Certifications
- Vancouver Hosp-U British Columbia
- University Rochester Eye Inst/Strong Mem Hosp
- University Of Maryland
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karth works at
Dr. Karth has seen patients for Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Retinal Dystrophy and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Karth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.