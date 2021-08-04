See All Ophthalmologists in Florence, OR
Dr. John Karth, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Karth, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Florence, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.

Dr. Karth works at Drs. Fine, Hoffman & Sims, LLC in Florence, OR with other offices in Roseburg, OR, Newport, OR, Springfield, OR, North Bend, OR and Eugene, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Retinal Dystrophy and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florence Office
    2002 Highway 101, Florence, OR 97439 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 848-4126
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Roseburg (Umpqua Valley Eye Associates) Office
    341 NW Medical Loop Ste 120, Roseburg, OR 97471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 848-4126
  3. 3
    The Eye Center LLC
    775 SW 9th St Ste A, Newport, OR 97365 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 888-2020
  4. 4
    Riverbend District
    3783 International Ct # 290, Springfield, OR 97477 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 687-1927
  5. 5
    Roseburg Weston Office
    2435 NW Kline St, Roseburg, OR 97471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 848-4126
  6. 6
    North Bend Office
    3585 Broadway Ave, North Bend, OR 97459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 848-4126
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  7. 7
    Oregon Eye Consultants
    1550 Oak St Ste 7, Eugene, OR 97401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 265-6582
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medico
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. John Karth, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588862320
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vancouver Hosp-U British Columbia
    Residency
    • University Rochester Eye Inst/Strong Mem Hosp
    Internship
    • University Of Maryland
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Karth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karth has seen patients for Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Retinal Dystrophy and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Karth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

