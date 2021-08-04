Overview

Dr. John Karth, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Florence, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.



Dr. Karth works at Drs. Fine, Hoffman & Sims, LLC in Florence, OR with other offices in Roseburg, OR, Newport, OR, Springfield, OR, North Bend, OR and Eugene, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Retinal Dystrophy and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.