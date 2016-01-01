Overview

Dr. John Karagiannis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital.



Dr. Karagiannis works at Elkhart Clinic in Elkhart, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Familial Adenomatous Polyposis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.