Dr. John Kao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Kao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and Straub Clinic And Hospital.
Dr. Kao works at
Locations
Luis C. Omphroy MD LLC98-1079 Moanalua Rd Ste 680, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 485-4553
Hospital Affiliations
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Kao, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kao works at
Dr. Kao has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kao speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kao.
