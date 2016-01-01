Overview

Dr. John Kao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and Straub Clinic And Hospital.



Dr. Kao works at Pali Momi Heart Center in Aiea, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.