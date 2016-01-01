Dr. Kane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. John Kane, MD
Overview
Dr. John Kane, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Locations
Aria Health Center10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Kane, MD
- Hospital Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1700310794
Education & Certifications
- UPMC Mercy
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
