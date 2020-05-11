Overview

Dr. John Kane, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.