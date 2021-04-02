Dr. Kamphaus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Kamphaus, MD
Overview
Dr. John Kamphaus, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Locations
Fusion Family Consulting1700 Alma Dr Ste 480, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 422-2008
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome, professional yet personable. Extremely easy to talk to. Really a honest shoot from the hip kinda doctor. Thanks so very much n Blessed day y'all ??!!! CLnChico2
About Dr. John Kamphaus, MD
Psychiatry
38 years of experience
English
- 1013924257
Education & Certifications
UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamphaus accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamphaus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamphaus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamphaus.
