Overview

Dr. John Kallis, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Englewood Cliffs, NJ. They completed their residency with East-Orange VA Medical Center



Dr. Kallis works at Premier Oral Sugery Group Pc in Englewood Cliffs, NJ with other offices in Bergenfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.