Dr. John Kall, MD
Overview
Dr. John Kall, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They completed their fellowship with Loyola U
Dr. Kall works at
Locations
AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Hoffman Estates1555 Barrington Rd Ste 4250, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 981-3680
AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Elk Grove Village800 Biesterfield Rd Ste G01, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 981-3680
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor, everything I look for in a care giver.
About Dr. John Kall, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1760438543
Education & Certifications
- Loyola U
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kall has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.