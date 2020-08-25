Dr. John Kairys, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kairys is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kairys, MD
Overview
Dr. John Kairys, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Dept of Surgery1100 Walnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Kairys for a 2nd opinion regarding thyroid surgery. I was not expecting much , but was extremely pleased. He was excellent, explaining the anatomy of the thyroid, drew pictures, explained the downside of the surgery, etc.., as there are always risks. But as he pointed out, he has been in the field of thyroid/parathyroid surgery for many years; so the risks with him are minimal. If I do need surgery, I will go with him.
About Dr. John Kairys, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1043230733
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kairys has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kairys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Kairys. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kairys.
