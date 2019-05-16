Overview

Dr. John Kadukammakal, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.



Dr. Kadukammakal works at Virginia Foot & Ankle Center in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.