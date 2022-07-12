Dr. John Josephson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Josephson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Josephson, MD
Overview
Dr. John Josephson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnso Med Sch|Robert Wood Johnso Med Sch|Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital|Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.
Locations
Eye Specialists & Surgeons of Northern Virginia3998 Fair Ridge Dr Ste 105, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (571) 470-7619Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Reston Surgery Center LP1860 Town Center Dr Ste G100, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-4890
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Exchange
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Due to Fuchs’ endothelial dystrophy disease, Dr. John Josephson performed bilateral corneal transplants (DMEK Procedure). His expertise resulted in a phenomenal outcome on both eyes. I am thrilled with the end results and very grateful to him! I highly recommend Dr. Josephson and his staff for any and all eye care needs!
About Dr. John Josephson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1154588374
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital/Washington Hospital Center
- Robert Wood Johnso Med Sch|Robert Wood Johnso Med Sch|Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital|Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Ophthalmology
