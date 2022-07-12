See All Ophthalmologists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. John Josephson, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (127)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Josephson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnso Med Sch|Robert Wood Johnso Med Sch|Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital|Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Josephson works at Eye Specialists & Surgeons of Northern Virginia in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Corneal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Specialists & Surgeons of Northern Virginia
    3998 Fair Ridge Dr Ste 105, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-7619
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Reston Surgery Center LP
    1860 Town Center Dr Ste G100, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4890

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital
  • Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
Corneal Ulcer
Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
Corneal Ulcer

Treatment frequency



Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
No-Stitch Corneal Transplantation (DLEK) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Exchange
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 127 ratings
    Patient Ratings (127)
    5 Star
    (118)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 12, 2022
    Due to Fuchs’ endothelial dystrophy disease, Dr. John Josephson performed bilateral corneal transplants (DMEK Procedure). His expertise resulted in a phenomenal outcome on both eyes. I am thrilled with the end results and very grateful to him! I highly recommend Dr. Josephson and his staff for any and all eye care needs!
    Katherine — Jul 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Josephson, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154588374
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Georgetown University Hospital/Washington Hospital Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Robert Wood Johnso Med Sch|Robert Wood Johnso Med Sch|Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital|Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Josephson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Josephson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Josephson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Josephson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Josephson has seen patients for Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Corneal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Josephson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    127 patients have reviewed Dr. Josephson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Josephson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Josephson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Josephson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

