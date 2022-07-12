Overview

Dr. John Josephson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnso Med Sch|Robert Wood Johnso Med Sch|Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital|Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Josephson works at Eye Specialists & Surgeons of Northern Virginia in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Corneal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.