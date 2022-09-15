Dr. John Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Joseph, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Joseph, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center and Medical City Lewisville.
Locations
John M. Joseph M.d. P.A.2008 E Hebron Pkwy Ste 100, Carrollton, TX 75007 Directions (972) 492-8700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
- Medical City Lewisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Joseph is very kind and caring. He is very considerate of his patients needs. I have seen him off and on since for about 29 years. One of the best doctors I have had the pleasure of being his patient.
About Dr. John Joseph, MD
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
