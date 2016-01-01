See All Dermatologists in Thibodaux, LA
Super Profile

Dr. John Jones Jr, MD

Dermatology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Jones Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Thibodaux, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.

Dr. Jones Jr works at Jones Dermatology in Thibodaux, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Lipomas and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jones Dermatology
    404 N Acadia Rd # R, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 447-3889

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts
Lipomas
Intertrigo
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Jones Jr, MD

    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720050867
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Jones Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jones Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jones Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jones Jr works at Jones Dermatology in Thibodaux, LA. View the full address on Dr. Jones Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Jones Jr has seen patients for Warts, Lipomas and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

