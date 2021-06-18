Dr. John Johnson III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Johnson III, MD
Dr. John Johnson III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.
Texas Center for Urology2900 Acme Brick Plz, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Directions (817) 871-9069
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
He is very knowledgeable and has the latest equipment in his office. I have recommended him several times
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Johnson III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson III accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson III has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson III.
