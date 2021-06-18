Overview

Dr. John Johnson III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.



Dr. Johnson III works at Texas Center for Urology in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.