Dr. John Johnson III, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Johnson III works at Beckley Pediatrics in Beckley, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.