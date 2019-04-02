Overview

Dr. John Johnson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center, Musc Health Marion Medical Center, South Georgia Medical Center, Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Douglas Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center in Florence, SC with other offices in Mullins, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.