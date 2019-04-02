Dr. John Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Johnson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center, Musc Health Marion Medical Center, South Georgia Medical Center, Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Douglas Hospital.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Florence Medical Center805 Pamplico Hwy, Florence, SC 29505 Directions
-
2
MUSC Health Marion Medical Center2829 E Highway 76, Mullins, SC 29574 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
The office is very busy, but patient care and follow up is very good. My sister has had a lot of health issues, and this provider stay on top of each one. Also, very detailed review of medications. MA was very engaged and front desk very responsive. The visit was a bit long, but the value of engagement was very high.
About Dr. John Johnson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1699764555
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
- Musc Health Marion Medical Center
- South Georgia Medical Center
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Johnson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.