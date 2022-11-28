Overview

Dr. John Johnson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They completed their residency with University Of Ky Hospital



Dr. Johnson works at SportsMED Orthopaedic Surgery and Spine Center in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.