Overview

Dr. John Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Crestview, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and North Okaloosa Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart at Crestview in Crestview, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.