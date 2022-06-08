See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tacoma, WA
Dr. John Jiganti, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (45)
37 years of experience
Dr. John Jiganti, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Loyola-Stritch school Of Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1724 West Union Ave, Tacoma, WA 98405 (253) 830-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 08, 2022
    Jun 08, 2022
I had knee surgery from Dr Jiganti several years ago. It went well and I've not had one problem with it. He is very courteous and nice. I wish he were still here in Gig Harbor. I thought he had retired.
Virginia M — Jun 08, 2022
    Virginia M — Jun 08, 2022
    About Dr. John Jiganti, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609842673
    Education & Certifications

    • North Sydney Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center
    • Northwestern University Medical School
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    • Loyola-Stritch school Of Medicine
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jiganti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jiganti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jiganti has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jiganti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Jiganti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jiganti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jiganti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jiganti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

