Dr. John Jennings, MD
Dr. John Jennings, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Heart Center Inc930 Franklin St SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 539-4080
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Jennings did an Ablation surgery on me recently and my experience was very good. He was very kind, sensitive, and had plenty of time for my questions. You know how you really feel like they treat you like you are another patient? I felt like he really cared. I would recommend him highly!
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Jennings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jennings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jennings has seen patients for Sick Sinus Syndrome, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jennings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jennings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jennings.
