Dr. John Jennings, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.



Dr. Jennings works at Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Vineland, NJ and Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

